David Strathairn has been cast opposite Peter Dinklage in My Dinner With Hervé, Sacha Gervasi’s HBO movie.

Directed and written by Gervasi based on a story he wrote with Sean Macaulay, My Dinner With Hervé centers on an unlikely friendship that evolves over one wild night in L.A. between struggling journalist Danny Tate (Jamie Dornan) and actor Hervé Villechaize (Dinklage), the world’s most famous gun-toting dwarf, resulting in life-changing consequences for both. Strathairn will play Marty Rothstein, Hervé’s longtime agent.

Photo: Steffan Hill/HBO

In addition to Dinklage and Dornan, the cast includes Mireille Enos, Oona Chaplin and Harriet Walter.

Gervasi, Dinklage and Steve Zaillian executive produce with Richard Middleton, Ross Katz and Jessica de Rothschild, with Garrett Basch and David Ginsberg co-executive producing.

My Dinner with Hervé marks the second project on which Gervasi and Strathairn have worked together. Strathairn appears in Gervasi’s upcoming film November Criminals, which will be released in November. Also upcoming for Strathairn is drama thriller Fast Color in which he appears opposite Gugu Mbatha-Raw. On the TV side, the former Alphas star recently guest-starred in Billions and recurred on Z: The Beginning of Everything and The Blacklist. He’s repped by ICM Partners.