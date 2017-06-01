“I see evil on this train.” Kenneth Branagh stars as the iconic Belgian detective Hercule Poirot in Fox’s upcoming adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic Murder On The Orient Express and everyone is a suspect. Branagh directs an ensemble cast including Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penelope Cruz, Josh Gad, Judi Dench and Olivia Colman for a reboot of the much-loved whodunit.

What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish and iconic thrillers to date with thirteen strangers stranded on a train after a murder and everyone a possible culprit. One man – Poirot – and his moustache must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

Here we see a familiar tale get a modern retelling with an all-star cast as suspects in the trailer are revealed in a long camera shot as Poirot gathers everyone up in the restaurant carriage.

Last month, speaking at Fox footage event in London, Branagh revealed that there would be “some surprises” in his feature film version.

“I’m addicted to the work of great storytellers so when you come back to a tale like Agatha Christie you’ve got a tremendous piece of entertainment, but you’ve also got something that touches quite deeply on loss and grief and revenge,” he said.

Fox releases Murder On The Orient Express domestically on November 10, with the UK release set for November 3.