EXCLUSIVE: Fathom Events is teaming with The Hunting Ground executive producer Paul Blavin’s For Good and actor-filmmaker Scott Haze to bring Haze’s documentary Mully to theaters nationwide for a three-night run in October. The pic tells the inspiring story of Charles Mully, a philanthropist whose Mully Children’s Family organization has taken in more than 12,000 homeless, abused or orphaned children in Kenya.

Haze, whose acting credits include the upcoming Granite Mountain Hotshots and Thank You For Your Service, makes his documentary directing debut with the pic, who tells the story of Mully’s rise from living on the streets at 6 years old to wealth and power — and what he decided to use his riches to take on. Oscar winner James Moll (The Last Days) is executive producer. (Check out the exclusive trailer above.)

Scott Haze REX/Shutterstock

“The story of Charles Mully is an unimaginable journey of selflessness,” Haze said. “My hope is that the works of this man and his wife will echo across the face of the earth and that we will all pause for a moment and realize that through faith and hard work, anything is possible. This includes changing the world one child at a time.”

The three-night event, set for October 3-5 at about 700 theaters in the U.S., will feature interviews with Charles Mully and his wife Esther. Tickets can be purchased online here or at the participating theaters beginning Friday.

Haze is repped by CAA, Thruline and attorney Darren Trattner.