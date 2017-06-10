MTV has picked up competition series The Challenge for a 30th season and upped the ante for contestants with a $1 million cash prize at stake, the largest in franchise history.

Hosted by BMX rider T.J. Lavin, The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 is slated to premiere Tuesday, July 18 with 30 alumni from The Real World and Road Rules franchises in what the network promises will be “the highest intensity competition to date.” It will be set in South America. Locations over the years have included Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, Australia, Brazil, South Africa, Panama, New Zealand, Thailand, the Czechia, Costa Rica, Iceland, Chile, Turkey, and Argentina.

This season’s cash prize of $1M is more than double last season’s prize of $350K.