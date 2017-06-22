Hugh Hewitt will anchor an 8 AM Saturday interview show on MSNBC, debuting June 24. The conservative radio host’s new cable-news program will provide interviews and analysis on the week’s news and feature the obligatory panel of experts from various perspectives.

MSNBC also announced it will extend live programming into the weekend beginning in July, so as to deliver breaking news coverage until 9 PM ET on Saturdays and Sundays.

Last month, MSNBC finished first among cable news networks in the key adults 25-54 demo for weekday prime, beating both Fox News Channel and CNN, for the first time in nearly 17 years. Meanwhile, MSNBC’s dayside posted its highest monthly weekday 9 AM – 5 PM cable news share in total viewers since September 2000. As part of that push, Thomas Roberts will anchor two hours on Saturday and Sunday evenings starting next month.

In its announcement, MSNBC listed these weekend programs: Joy Reid hosting AM Joy on Saturday and Sundays from 10 AM – noon ET; MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber hosts The Point on Sundays from 5-7 PM ET; Alex Witt and Richard Lui, anchoring on weekends.

Also, Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle, co-hosting Velshi & Ruhle on Saturdays from 12:30-1 PM ET; JJ Ramberg hosting Your Business Sundays at 7:30 AM ET; and Rev. Al Sharpton hosts PoliticsNation on Sundays from 8-9 AM ET.