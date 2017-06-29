The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its new Board of Governors today, and 10 of them are first-timers including Oscar winner and The View mainstay Whoopi Goldberg in the Actors branch and Participant Media CEO David Linde in the Executives branch.
Here is the list of newcomers and incumbents whose election was announced today:
Whoopi Goldberg, Actors Branch
Mandy Walker, Cinematographers Branch
Isis Mussenden, Costume Designers Branch
Wynn P. Thomas, Designers Branch
Kimberly Peirce, Directors Branch
David Linde, Executives Branch
Christina Kounelias, Public Relations Branch
Thomas R. Sito, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch
Teri E. Dorman, Sound Branch
Larry Karaszewski, Writers Branch
Incumbent governors re-elected to the board are:
Lora Kennedy, Casting Directors Branch
Kate Amend, Documentary Branch
Michael Tronick, Film Editors Branch
Kathryn L. Blondell, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch
Charles Bernstein, Music Branch
Albert Berger, Producers Branch
Returning to the Board after a hiatus is Richard Edlund, Visual Effects Branch
The Academy’s 17 branches are each represented by three governors, who can serve as many as three consecutive three-year terms. The Board of Governors sets the Academy’s strategic vision, preserves the organization’s financial health and assures the fulfillment of its mission, AMPAS said.
