The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its new Board of Governors today, and 10 of them are first-timers including Oscar winner and The View mainstay Whoopi Goldberg in the Actors branch and Participant Media CEO David Linde in the Executives branch.

Here is the list of newcomers and incumbents whose election was announced today:

Whoopi Goldberg, Actors Branch

Mandy Walker, Cinematographers Branch

Isis Mussenden, Costume Designers Branch

Wynn P. Thomas, Designers Branch

Kimberly Peirce, Directors Branch

David Linde, Executives Branch

Christina Kounelias, Public Relations Branch

Thomas R. Sito, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch

Teri E. Dorman, Sound Branch

Larry Karaszewski, Writers Branch

Incumbent governors re-elected to the board are:

Lora Kennedy, Casting Directors Branch

Kate Amend, Documentary Branch

Michael Tronick, Film Editors Branch

Kathryn L. Blondell, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch

Charles Bernstein, Music Branch

Albert Berger, Producers Branch

Returning to the Board after a hiatus is Richard Edlund, Visual Effects Branch

The Academy’s 17 branches are each represented by three governors, who can serve as many as three consecutive three-year terms. The Board of Governors sets the Academy’s strategic vision, preserves the organization’s financial health and assures the fulfillment of its mission, AMPAS said.