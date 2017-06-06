We have Mom. We had Dads. Now, Mothers is headed to U.S. TV screens. Authentic Entertainment is teaming with Cinestar Productions — the company run by sisters Zoe, Mariel and Cisely Sandana — to bring the Israeli social experiment format to the States. The companies are taking the show to U.S. buyers this week.

First developed by Israeli broadcaster Reshet and a recent breakout hit on Germany’s Vox, Mothers features six women, each with a different lifestyle and approach to motherhood, who are brought together to explore the diversity of what being a mother means and what it takes to tackle the tough and rewarding role. In each episode, they open their homes to cameras 24/7 and then sit down together and watch their most vulnerable moments play out in front of them.

“This format reached out and grabbed me, and it was the same for the Saldana sisters – immediate love for the boldness of the format,” Authentic CEO and Co-Founder Lauren Lexton said. “It’s part documentary, part social experiment and part juicy soap opera. You just can’t stop watching.”

Said the Saldanas in a statement: “We’re proud to be part of this amazing project, which offers a compelling glimpse into what it means to be a mother in the modern world. ‘Mothers’ is incredibly watchable TV programming, but it equally serves as a platform for empowering women.”

Authentic, a unit of Endemol Shine North America, is the production company behind such unscripted hits as Toddlers & Tiaras, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and the upcoming return of Trading Spaces on TLC. Cinestar just completed its new show Mom Ambition with Awestruck for go90 and is in preproduction the feature film Honored, which Lionsgate will be distribute.