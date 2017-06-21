EXCLUSIVE: Award-winning documentary filmmakers Morgan Spurlock and Stephanie Soechtig are teaming with activist Erin Brockovich to take on The Devil We Know, a new film that exposes the evils of C8, a toxic industrial chemical used by DuPont to make Teflon and other products. The project, now in postproduction, just launched its Indiegogo campaign to help finish the film. Check out a first-look exclusive clip featuring Brockovich above.

Soechtig (Fed Up) is directing, producing and writing the project with Jeremy Seifert (GMO OMG) co-directing and Mark Monroe co-writing. Spurlock is executive producing via his Warrior Poets.

The docu’s story centers on Spurlock’s hometown of Parkersburg, WVA, where DuPont exposed its workers and the community C8, also known as PFOA, a synthetic chemical used to make everything from non-stick pans to food wrappers, pizza boxes, dental floss and microwave popcorn. According to the CDC, C8 is now found in the blood of 99.7% of Americans, and scientists have linked exposure to kidney cancer, testicular cancer, ulcerative colitis, high cholesterol, thyroid disease, and pre-eclampsia. C8 has been detected in the drinking water of at least 6.5 million Americans in 27 states.

“This film is an incredibly fascinating story that unfolds very much like a narrative film,” said Soechtig. “While it is similar to my other films — Under The Gun and Fed Up — in that it explores a very complex, very urgent social issue, stylistically it is much different from those films and that has been an exciting challenge for me. I am hopeful that The Devil We Know will be a wake-up call to the public about the complete lack of oversight on tens of thousands of industrial chemicals in this country.”

It’s the current fight for Brockovich, who famously took on Pacific Gas and Electric for contaminating the drinking water in Hinckley, CA as depicted in Steven Soderbergh’s Oscar-winning move starring Julia Roberts 17 years ago. The Devil We Know centers on the story about how it came to light DuPont had knowingly been pumping C8 into the air and public water supply of more than 70,000 people for decades.

“C8 is one of the most prolific contaminants we’re seeing; it’s popping up every place,” Brockovich said. “It’s in everything. I’m dealing with so many communities right now who are sick. Many have suffered with illnesses that science is starting to link with C8.”

Said Spurlock: “As a native West Virginian, this story and the struggle the people of this community endure is one I could not ignore. I am hopeful that with this movie, we will continue to get them all the justice and closure they deserve.”

