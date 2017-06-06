Are you ready for some more football, Hank? It’s been six years since Hank Williams Jr. warned us that all his rowdy friend were comin’ over to watch , as they had since 1989, but what goes around comes around. ESPN is subbing a new version of the country singer’s famous hit song-turned-theme song back into its MNF lineup in the fall.

“All My Rowdy Friends Are Here on Monday Night” — which coolly co-opted the MNF tagline “Are You Ready for Some Football?” — opened the Monday night NFL telecasts for 22 years. But the Worldwide Leader unplugged it in 2011 following Williams’ controversial remarks comparing then-President Barack Obama golfing with then-House Speaker John Boehner to Adolf Hitler meeting Israeli president Benjamin Netanyahu. That might be considered tame in today’s American political landscape, but it cost Williams the gig back then.

Accompanied by a rousing video — early versions of which featured an intro by Wolfman Jack — the song was an updated take on Williams’ “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which cracked the country singles top 10 in 1984.

“I think it’s a return to our past in that it’s such an iconic song associated with football,” ESPN SVP Events and Studio Production Stephanie Druley told The Tennessean. “It was the original. It belongs to Monday Night Football. It really is about returning to what fans know. It’s a Monday night party, and that’s what we’re all hoping to get back to.”

MNF moved from ABC to Disney cable sib ESPN in 2006. Watch a discussion on ESPN’s NFL Live about the singer and song’s return to MNF here: