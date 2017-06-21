Ballet superstar Misty Copeland is set to be a guest judge on two episodes of NBC’s new competition series World of Dance.

She will join for the July 18 and July 25 episodes, during Round 3 of the competition “The Cut,” during which the competitors face the deepest and most intense cut of the season. More than half of the acts will be sent home, and only the top two from each division will move on to the Division Final. She joins fellow judge/executive producer Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and host/mentor Jenna Dewan Tatum.

World of Dance contestants compete for a grand prize of $1 million.

Copeland, the first African-American principal ballerina in the history of American Ballet Theatre, has been featured in numerous television programs and publications, including CBS Sunday Morning, 60 Minutes and Today.