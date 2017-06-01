EXCLUSIVE: The hot spec on the street today is Mother, an action thriller by Underground co-creator Misha Green. Fortuitously timed to a moment where Wonder Woman is opening with predictions pointing toward a near $100 million weekend, the spec is best described as in the vein of The Professional and La Femma Nikita. It is also built around a female protagonist, and was written to be a potential action franchise. CAA sent it to buyers this morning. Good things are happening for the writer. The Underground exec producer/showrunner/writer was just set to write the pilot for Lovecraft Country, a one-hour drama that has been given a straight-to-series order by HBO It is being produced by Get Out writer-director Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros Television. We’ll keep you posted on the spec. Her attorney is Nina Shaw.