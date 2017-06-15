EXCLUSIVE: In one of the first deals of the just-underway Los Angeles Film Festival, Vertical Entertainment has acquired U.S. rights to Never Here, a psychological thriller starring Mireille Enos that is having its world premiere Sunday. Vertical is planning a day-and-date theatrical release in fourth-quarter 2017, followed by a pay TV debut on Starz in early 2018.

The pic is written and direct by Camille Thoman and centers on Enos’ Miranda, an installation artist who follows, photographs and documents the lives of strangers to create her art. One night her secret lover witnesses a violent act from Miranda’s apartment window. To protect his identity, Miranda poses as the primary witness, making statements to the police about a crime she did not see, and she begins to create a new piece of work based on these circumstances. It sends Miranda into a maze of doubt and fear, blurring the lines between artist and subject. Sam Shepard, Goran Visnjic, Vincent Piazza, Nina Arianda, Ana Nogueira, and Desmin Borges co-star.

The film was produced by Wonderbar Productions in association with Before the Door Pictures. Julian Cautherley, Radium Cheung, Bronwyn Cornelius, Corey Moosa, Camille Thoman and Elizabeth Yng-Wong produced, and Greg Ainsworth, Alvin Chau, Luke Daniels, Neal Dodson, Erika Hampson, Brandon K. Hogan, Subi Liang, Dan Milne, Ho-Cheung Pang, Alan Pao, Zachary Quinto, Wenke Sterns and Alex Tong are executive producers.

The pic has its world premiere in the U.S. Fiction Competition section Sunday at 6:15 PM at Arclight Cinema 4 in Culver City.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Starz and the Never Here team to bring this incredibly visceral film to audiences,” Vertical co-president Rich Goldberg said. “Camille’s distinct vision threads an especially unique story that calls for active participation from every viewer.”

The deal was negotiated by Goldberg and Peter Jarowey at Vertical with Elias Axume at Premiere Entertainment and Elsa Ramo at Ramo Law on behalf of the filmmakers.