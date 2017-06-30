Responding to President Donald Trump’s Thursday Twitter attack on them, MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough have written a Washington Post opinion column titled, “Donald Trump is not Well.”

Having known Trump for over a decade, the hosts say they were not shocked by the venom POTUS spewed yesterday. Rather, “Our concerns about his unmoored behavior go far beyond the personal. America’s leaders and allies are asking themselves yet again whether this man is fit to be president. We have our doubts, but we are both certain that the man is not mentally equipped to continue watching our show.”

On Thursday, Trump had continued his all-out attack on media, calling Scarborough “Psycho” and igniting a storm with a sexist and vulgar remark about Brzezinski that has drawn ire from both sides of the aisle. Today’s was her first response since tweeting on Thursday:

Despite his claims to the contrary, the president’s “closest advisers” tell the hosts that he does tune in to Morning Joe. “That is unfortunate. We believe it would be better for America and the rest of the world if he would keep his 60-inch-plus flat-screen TV tuned to Fox & Friends.”

Brzezinski and Scarborough also seek to debunk Trump’s Thursday tweets, saying POTUS’ claim they asked to join him at Mar-a-Lago three nights in a row “is false” and his claim he refused to seem them “is laughable.”

The most scurrilous section of Trump’s Thursday Twitter tirade was aimed at Brzezinski, claiming she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift.” That “is also a lie,” say the hosts.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

“Putting aside Mr Trump’s never-ending obsession with women’s blood, Mika and her face were perfectly intact… And though it is no one’s business, the president’s petulant personal attack against yet another woman’s looks compels us to report that Mika has never had a face-lift.”

Highlighting the president’s “continued mistreatment of women, Brzezinski and Scarborough write, “The 45th president is setting the poorest of standards for our children.” The duo was “heartened,” however, that some Republicans called out Trump on Thursday for his remarks.

Brzezinski and Scarborough were “neither shocked nor insulted by the president’s personal attack.” But, they have noticed a change in him over the years. The Trump they knew before the campaign “was a flawed character but one who still seemed capable of keeping his worst instincts in check.”