EXCLUSIVE: The Los Angeles Film Festival’s Nightfall section is hosting the world premiere of Midnighters, a thriller that marks the directorial debut of Julius Ramsay, an Emmy-nominated editor and director on AMC’s The Walking Dead. It bows Monday.

Alston Ramsay penned the script, which opens at midnight on New Year’s Eve in New England and centers on Lindsey and Jeff Pittman, whose strained marriage faces the ultimate test after they cover up a terrible crime and find themselves entangled in a Hitchcockian web of deceit and madness. Alex Essoe Perla Haney-Jardine, Dylan McTee and Ward Horton star. Burke Ramsey is the producer.

The film bows Monday at 9:35 PM at the Arclight Culver City.

Check out the trailer above.

