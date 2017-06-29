EXCLUSIVE: If Comic-Con was a game of Texas Hold’em, NBC intends to bet big with their new supernatural drama Midnight, Texas.

The network is bringing the July 24-debuting series based author Charlaine Harris’ book trilogy to the San Diego confab, I’ve learned. No world on the location at the convention center, but the Universal TV- and David Janollari Entertainment-produced drama will be showing up for a panel July 22. That’s just two days before the show executive produced by Niels Arden Oplev, Monica Owusu-Breen and Janollari premieres on the Comcast-owned net.

Midnight, Texas centers on a small Lone Star state town under threat after long since serving as a safe haven for vampires, witches and even hit women. If Harris’ name rings a supernatural bell, it is because her sweat- and sex-soaked Southern Vampire Mysteries series formed the basis of HBO’s True Blood, a Comic-Con favorite.

Midnight, Texas is the second NBC show coming to SDCC this year along with the resurrected Timeless. The Shawn Ryan- and Eric Kripke-EP’d show will have its panel July 20 at 3:30 PM in Room 6BCF.

From what I hear, Owusu-Breen as well as the major cast of Midnight are likely to be in attendance for the panel. For those of you who like to name check, that cast includes François Arnaud, Dylan Bruce, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Arielle Kebbel, Sarah Ramos, Peter Mensah, Yul Vazquez and Jason Lewis.

