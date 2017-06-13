Michelle Monaghan, whose character married Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible III and who made another appearance Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, is returning for Paramount and Skydance’s next iteration of the franchise. Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie posted Monaghan’s photo on his Instagram account just now, confirming the news.

… A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on Jun 13, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

The follow-up movie to 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation sees Cruise return along with Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby, Alec Baldwin and Angela Bassett. Plot details have been kept under wraps, but it is scheduled for release on July 27, 2018. McQuarrie, Cruise, Don Granger, J.J. Abrams and Skydance Productions’ David Ellison and Dana Goldberg are producers.

Monaghan recently wrapped production on the indie drama Saint Judy, starring in the biopic about Los Angeles immigration attorney Judy Wood. She also stars in Hulu’s drama The Path alongside Aaron Paul and Hugh Dancy, which was just renewed for a third season. Here recent film credits include Patriots Day and Sleepless and the upcoming Sidney Hall.