Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters are staying put at ABC Studios. The veteran showrunners, whose latest pilot, The Gospel of Kevin, was picked up to series by ABC last month and landed on the fall schedule, have signed a new three-year overall deal with the studio where they have been based for the past four years. Under the rich pact, the duo will serve as executive producers and showrunners on The Gospel of Kevin, which they created. They also will continue to develop new projects through their Fazekas & Butters production company.

The duo launched their F&B banner as a full-fledged, writer-friendly pod based at ABC Studios two years ago. With their development executive Robert Atwood, who also has re-upped his deal, they have sold a number of projects to broadcast, cable and streaming, landing pilot orders at ABC last year — the Charise Castro Smith-written The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez — and this year with The Gospel of Kevin.

“We’re thrilled to extend our deal with Michele and Tara, two of the most creative writers in our business,” said ABC Studio president Patrick Moran. “We’ve had a long and successful relationship with them, and now that their new show debuts in the fall, we expect it to continue for many years to come.”

ABC Studios

In addition to developing, at ABC Studios Fazekas and Butter also previously served as executive producers/showrunners on ABC’s Agent Carter and Resurrection, both of which ran for two seasons.

“Working with ABC Studios is sort of like working with people who are fans — they’re creative and smart and funny and almost always support our weird ideas,” Fazekas and Butters said. “They’re great partners, and we’re happy to make our home here.”

Fazekas and Butters created the CW’s cult series Reaper at ABC Studios and, prior to that, served as writer-producers on Law & Order: SVU for five seasons, earning two Writers Guild Award nominations. One of the episodes they wrote for the venerable NBC crime drama had as main guest star the late John Ritter, whose son, Jason Ritter, is the star of The Gospel of Kevin.

Fazekas and Butters also have worked on such series as Hawaii Five-0, Terra Nova and Joss Whedon’s Dollhouse. They are repped by ICM Partners and Michael Gendler of Gendler & Kelly.