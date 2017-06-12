ICM Partners has signed Michael Zam and Jaffe Cohen, co-creators, writers and producers of FX’s limited series Feud: Bette and Joan starring Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon.

The New York-based writing duo originally conceived Feud as the Black List feature film screenplay entitled Best Actress, which sold to Ryan Murphy in a competitive situation. They co-created Bette and Joan, which launched a Feud anthology series franchise for FX, alongside executive producer Murphy. The pair also produced and wrote several episodes.

Following Feud: Bette and Joan, which drew a sizable audience and is in Emmy contention, especially in the acting categories, Zam and Cohen were recently signed by Feud producer Fox 21 TV Studios to a blind script deal.

Zam and Cohen are known historical writers with background in theater and academia; Zam teaches screenwriting for film and television at NYU, while Cohen teaches the same at SUNY Oneonta. The two have a number of film and TV projects in development, including two projects based on biographies by William J. Mann: Wisecracker, about the first openly gay movie star and designer extraordinaire, and William “Billy” Haines, and Kate, an unconventional biopic about the secret life of Katharine Hepburn. They also are developing a music series with executive producers Tom Werner and Propagate’s Ben Silverman.

Zam and Cohen are also repped by Sentient’s Renee Tab and attorney Sean Marks.