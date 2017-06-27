Michael Nyqvist, who starred as investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist in the Swedish versions of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and its sequel and went on to appear in a number of Hollywood films, died today of cancer. He was 56. His family confirmed the news to Swedish media.

The actor also starred alongside Tom Cruise as lead villain Kurt Hendricks in 2011’s Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and opposite Keanu Reeves as the leader of the Russian mob in John Wick (2014).

“Michael’s joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him,” his family said in a statement. “His charm and charisma were undeniable, and his love for the arts was felt by all who had the pleasure of working with him.”

Nyqvist’s breakout role came in 2000 in the film Together directed by Lukas Moodysson. He went on to play the male lead in Swedish romantic comedy The Guy in the Grave Next Door, directed by Kjell Sundvall, and in 2004, starred as Daniel Daréus, a conductor and musician, in Kay Pollak-directed As It Is in Heaven, which received an Oscar nomination for best foreign film.

More recently Nyqvist appeared in the 2016 Sundance pic Frank and Lola, opposite Michael Shannon and Imogen Poots. On the small screen Nyqvist starred opposite Dominic Monaghan in 100 Code, the Swedish-U.S. series created and co-written by Bobby Moresco (Crash, Million Dollar Baby, The Black Donnellys). His final credited TV role was in miniseries Madiba earlier this year.