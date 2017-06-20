Michael Ealy, Dennis Quaid, Meagan Good, and Power‘s Joseph Sikora has signed on to co-star in the psychological thriller Motivated Seller, directed by Meet The Blacks helm Deon Taylor.

Said to be in the vein of Fatal Attraction, Split and Get Out, the film is about a young couple (Ealy and Good) who move into their dream house in the county, but beneath the seemingly peaceful isolation lies danger in the form of Charlie Peck (Quaid), the house’s former owner. Determined to claim his home back, Charlie’s diabolical manipulation threatens the couple culminating in a brutal test of the husband’s manhood and a bloody brawl.

Taylor is also producing, under his Hidden Empire Film Group banner, along with Mark Burg of Primary Wave Entertainment, David Guillod, Brad Kaplan and Jonathan Schwartz.

Ealy, who starred in season two of ABC’s Secrets And Lies, and recurred on the BET series Being Mary Jane, is repped by UTA. Quaid, repped by WME, will next be seen in films I Can Only Imagine and sci-fi actioner Kin. Repped by Gersh, Good’s upcoming project slate includes starring as the title character in Hulu’s series Foxy Brown and in the film A Boy. A Girl. A Dream: Love On Election Night. Sikora, currently starring as Tommy in Starz’s Power, is with UTA.

Taylor wrote, directed, and produced the film Traffik, which stars Paula Patton, Missi Pyle, Omar Epps, as well as served as a producer on Jamie Foxx’s directorial debut feature, All-Star Weekend, with Foxx, Robert Downey Jr., Gerard Butler, and Eva Longoria. He’s repped by ICM.