Mexican comedy stars Omar Chaparro (No Manches Frida) and Adrián Uribe (Suave Patria) have joined Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris and Eva Longoria in the comedy remake Overboard. Chaparro and Uribe are currently touring the U.S. and Mexico with their live comedy show Imparables.

Production is underway in Vancouver on Overboard, the re-imagining of the 1987 Goldie Hawn-Kurt Russell screwball romantic comedy turns the premise on its head by reversing the lead roles and features a diverse cast including Latino actors also including Mel Rodriguez (Last Man on Earth), Cecilia Suarez (Elvira, Te daría mi vida…), Mariana Treviño (Club de Cuervos), Fernando Luján (Ingobernable), Jesus Ochoa (Man on Fire) and Josh Segarra (Arrow).

Filmmakers Rob Greenberg (How I Met Your Mother) and Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers) teamed up to write and direct Overboard. Ben Odell (How to Be a Latin Lover) and Derbez are producing via their 3Pas Studios. MGM and Pantelion Films are co-producing, co-financing and co-distributing the film, with Lionsgate handling domestic theatrical distribution.

The original film, which is part of MGM’s library, was released in 1987 and starred Hawn as Joanna Stayton, a spoiled, selfish heiress, and Russell as Dean Proffitt, a working-class hunk who takes a job aboard Joanna’s yacht but can’t meet her exacting standards and never is paid. After Joanna accidentally falls overboard and develops amnesia, Dean has the chance to get even.

The remake focuses on Leonardo (Derbez), a spoiled playboy from one of Mexico’s wealthiest families, who falls overboard from his yacht only to be stricken with amnesia and convinced by Kate (Faris), a working-class single mom, that he is her husband.

“In Overboard, we get to explore the gamut of what ‘Latino’ is in a very organic way,” said 3Pas’ Derbez. “Latino audiences will welcome seeing their treasured actors in a Hollywood comedy. We are excited to share their talent and humor with audiences worldwide.”

Longoria plays Theresa, Kate’s employer at a pizza restaurant as well as her closest family friend and trusted confidante. Rodriguez plays Bobby, Theresa’s husband. Suarez and Treviño play Magdalena and Sofia, Leo’s respective older and younger sisters. Luján plays Leonardo Sr., aka Papi, Leo’s ailing father and the richest man in Mexico. Ochoa plays Vito, Leonardo’s friend and co-worker. Segarra will play Jason, Bobby’s nephew. Chapparro plays Burrito, a member of Bobby’s crew. Uribe plays Burro, Burrito’s little brother and also a member of Bobby’s crew.