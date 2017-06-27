Mena Massoud has come aboard Strange But True, directed by Rowan Athale. He joins Amy Ryan, Greg Kinnear, Nick Robinson, Margaret Qualley and Connor Jessup in the film about a young woman who suddenly finds herself pregnant five years after the death of her boyfriend. When she confronts his family with the idea that this child could be his, the truth begins to unravel. La La Land producer Fred Berger is producing the film, which was written by Eric Garcia based on the novel by John Searles. Filming is slated to being this month. Massoud, whose credits include the TeenNick series Open Heart and the upcoming Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan series, is repped by Stokes Management and Characters Talent Agency.

Newcomer Jessica Allain has been cast in the Dallas Jackson-directed drama Vengeance, about a group of South Central Los Angeles teens. Greg Gilreath, Adam Hendricks and John Lang are producing the project, which was written by Jackson and Ken Rance. Filming set to begin this month in Los Angeles. Allain, who modeled prior to acting, is repped by Link Entertainment and Henderson Represents Inc.

Hassie Harrison has joined The Iron Orchard, a period drama from director Ty Roberts. Currently in production in West Texas, the pic tells the story of Jim McNeely (Lane Garrison), a young man thrust into the brutal West Texas oilfields circa 1939, who ultimately becomes a formidable wildcatter. Its based on Tom Pendleton’s book of the same title, which Gerry de Leon adapted. Houston Hill, Camille Scioli Chambers, and George Sledge will produce through Santa Rita Pictures. Harrison’s credits include the CW series Hart Of Dixie and the upcoming film Fat Camp. She’s is repped by Zero Gravity Management and Talent Works.