Warner Bros./New Line will be releasing Melissa McCarthy’s new holiday musical comedy Margie Claus on Nov. 15, 2019. Pic will be directed by McCarthy’s husband and co-written with their fellow Groundlings alum Damon Jones.

In Margie Claus, Santa Claus goes missing on Christmas Eve, and Margie Claus pulls together a rescue mission, leaving the North Pole for the first time in eons. Falcone and McCarthy will produce Margie Claus through their On the Day production label. The duo have Life of the Party coming up from New Line on May 11 next year. Previously as star and director, McCarthy and Falcone made Tammy and The Boss.

In addition, Warner Bros. also announced today that they’re RSVPing Aug. 17, 2018 for an untitled comedy.