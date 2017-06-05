Megyn Kelly’s NBC debut drew an average of 6.1 million viewers on Sunday night. While that’s a big crowd compared to her primetime average on Fox News Channel, it’s so-so for broadcast.

Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly, featuring her exclusive sit-down with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, clocked a 0.8 in the 18-49 demographic and a 1.2 rating in the news demo, 25-54. Kelly’s newsmagazine topped a CBS 60 Minutes repeat in both demos, and delivered NBC’s best non-sports crowd in the Sunday 7 PM slot since March 2016.

Suggesting the draw of Kelly, or Putin, to the program, NBC’ snewsmag edged out the 60 Mins rerun by about 506K viewers in its first half hour, which had featured the former FNC primetime star’s sit down with the Russian ruler. But Sunday Night lost about a million viewers in its second half hour, giving the CBS newsmag a 1.412M viewer lead in the second half hour, when Kelly’s role was introducing segments featuring other NBC News correspondents.

Kelly’s NBC launch aired against ABC’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals, coming in behind only that game in those demos. NBC News issued an unusually large number of clips of Kelly’s Putin sit-down in the walk-up to the on-air debut.