Megyn Kelly was already set to moderate a session with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the International Economic Forum in St Petersburg tomorrow. This morning, she confirmed that she has been granted a one-on-one exclusive sit-down with the controversial leader. The interview will air Sunday on Kelly’s new NBC newsmag, Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly.

Speaking on the Today Show this morning (see video below), Kelly said, “So, we just got word this morning that President Putin has agreed to sit with yours truly for a one-on-one interview at the conclusion of tomorrow’s forum and I’ll get the chance to ask him directly about these allegations of meddling and the prospect of our two countries working together, and beyond. So, that oughtta be fun.”

WATCH: Vladimir Putin has agreed to sit for a one-on-one interview with @megynkelly following the International Economic Forum pic.twitter.com/e0gZaK5B1e — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 1, 2017

Kelly previously told Deadline that she expected Putin to make headlines when she moderates the session, but insisted she didn’t yet know if she would get the one-on-one time with him.