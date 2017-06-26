The BET Awards and the Season 4 debut of Power on Starz were making some moves further up the dial last night but on the Big 4 it was the NBA that helped ABC score.

Sunday’s Celebrity Family Feud (1.4/6) had basketball legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Ralph Sampson on the Steve Harvey hosted revival on Sunday as the series topped the night among adults 18-49. Unchanged in the key demo from its June 18 airing and up 13% in viewers, Celebrity Family Feud lifted the Disney-owned net to an 18-49 win with a 1.1/5 rating and an audience win of 5.43 million overall.

On a Game Show packed night, ABC also saw the also Harvey hosted FUNDERDOME (1.1/5) bop up 8% in the demo. At 10 PM, facing nothing but repeats on CBS and NBC, the not Steve Harvey hosted The $100,000 Pyramid (1.1/5) rose 22% among adults 18-49 over last week.

Up was not the direction for NBC’s struggling Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly (0.4/2) last night. In its fourth week on the air, the former Fox News Channel host’s 7 PM news mag show hit a new low in fast affiliates and was clearly beat by a rising 60 Minutes (0.7/3). The CBS show was up 40% over its June 18 offering while the NBC show was down 20%. It should be noted that Kelly’s show has not shown a tendency to adjust in later numbers, so this low might hold.

The only other original on last night was FOX’s American Grit (0.4/2) at 9 PM, which was down a tenth from its June 18 show.