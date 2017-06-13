There is more fallout over Megyn Kelly’s interview with Infowars host Alex Jones that’s set to air on NBC Sunday.

Sandy Hook Promise, an anti-gun violence group founded by parents of children killed in the 2012 Newtown, CT school shooting, have dropped Kelly as host of its upcoming Promise Champions Gala on Wednesday June 14 in Washington, DC, a fundraising event held to honor advocates against gun violence.

“Sandy Hook Promise cannot support the decision by Megyn or NBC to give any form of voice or platform to Alex Jones and have asked Megyn Kelly to step down as our Promise Champion Gala host,” said Nicole Hockley, co-Founder and Managing Director in a statement on the group’s website. “It is our hope that Megyn and NBC reconsider and not broadcast this interview.”

Kelly has come under fire for the interview with Jones, an outspoken right-wing radio host and blogger and friend of Donald Trump, who has suggested that the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a hoax orchestrated by gun control advocates and that the victims’ families are actually actors. Twenty children and six adults were killed in that shooting.

Sandy Hook Promise’s decision to drop Kelly comes on the heels of JP Morgan Chase requesting its advertising be removed from NBC’s Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly newsmagazine show that features the Jones interview.

Kelly defended her decision to interview Jones on Twitter, saying it was important for her to “shine a light” on Jones, who has had Trump on his radio show and whose organization Infowars is getting White House press credentials.

Meanwhile, Jones apparently isn’t happy with the interview either, tweeting Monday he wants it scrapped for “misrepresenting my views on Sandy Hook.”