The Daily Show reviewed Megyn Kelly’s much-ballyhooed debut as host of NBC News’ new Sunday newmag, which included her exclusive sit-down with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

“Seeing someone so conniving, trying to manipulate the American public, was disgusting,” TDS correspondent Michelle Wolf chided.

She was referring to Kelly.

“Last night on her new show she acted like she didn’t spend the last 12 years of her life as a soldier in Fox News’ culture war,” Wolf scoffed, cutting to a segment in which Kelly notes the “rude behavior” we’ve seen lately on cable news networks by way of queuing up clips of just that. Clips wrapped, Kelly smiled at her NBC viewers and said, “can’t we all just get along.”

“Oh, I’m sorry, now we’re all supposed to be friends?!” Wolf snarked. “Now that you’re at NBC, acting all peaceful, like some sort of Mahatma Blondie?

Kelly’s clip reel of cable news anchors and talking heads shouting at one another did not include a clip of Kelly’s own FNC performance, Wolf corrected that.

‘Megyn was the Tonya Harding of cable news for 12 years, breaking journalism’s knee caps over and over, and we were just the poor Nancy Kerrigans, being like, ‘Why!? Why?!’ And now you expect us to forgive you just because you made the Olympics? I don’t think so, Tonya!”

“Five months ago she was part of the problem. She was the queen of the problem,” Wolf persisted. “Now she acts all high and mighty,” she continued noting she told Axios in an interview that she does not watch TV news and only consumes news by print.”

Wolf said she might forgive Kelly if she owned her past, “but instead she’s like ‘Who me? I never watch that garbage I used to put out’.”