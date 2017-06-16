NBC News is standing firm on plans to air Megyn Kelly’s interview with Infowars host Alex Jones Sunday.
In a statement Friday, NBC News said “Despite Alex Jones’ efforts to distract from and ultimately prevent the airing of our report, we remain committed to giving viewers context and insight into a controversial and polarizing figure, how he relates to the president of the United States and influences others, and to getting this serious story right. Tune in Sunday.”
Jones has leaked audio snippets of what he says are a pre-interview conversation he had with Kelly for her Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly newsmag. Jones’ sneak peek follows considerable public backlash to the planned segment, including outspoken opposition from parents of children murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Jones has called the horrific shooting a hoax.
Of course they were going to air it no matter what
Poor alt-righters never know when they’re getting played.
Their rabid hatred of “the other” makes them susceptible to any flimflam Harold Hill who comes along. They’ll even fall for Alex Jones — a man who, in order to save his own skin during a custody battle, called what he does “performance art”. Now there’s a champion who stands behind what he says. And what he says is vile, intolerant and hurtful.
Yet even knowing this, the Trump followers, racists, homophobes and haters line up once again to give this con artist more of their money. Sure, they’ll blame the “mainstream media” for misrepresenting this guy, but when the words come out of his own mouth that it’s all an act for the rubes — their intense prejudices blind them to the truth. And that’s sad.
What’s dangerous is that he has the ear of the president.
NBC sold journalist intent for entertainment.
Jones is milking attention for his viewers. Isn’t gonna grow much.
NBC is milking it for attention as a ‘scandal’, they will get new viewers.
Jones may have won the battle, but lost the war in this case.
And both Jones and Kelly are irrelevant. Who the F cares about these 2!?# niche audiences!