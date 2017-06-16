NBC News is standing firm on plans to air Megyn Kelly’s interview with Infowars host Alex Jones Sunday.

In a statement Friday, NBC News said “Despite Alex Jones’ efforts to distract from and ultimately prevent the airing of our report, we remain committed to giving viewers context and insight into a controversial and polarizing figure, how he relates to the president of the United States and influences others, and to getting this serious story right. Tune in Sunday.”

Jones has leaked audio snippets of what he says are a pre-interview conversation he had with Kelly for her Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly newsmag. Jones’ sneak peek follows considerable public backlash to the planned segment, including outspoken opposition from parents of children murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Jones has called the horrific shooting a hoax.