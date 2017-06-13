JP Morgan Chase has requested its advertising be removed from NBC’s Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly newsmagazine show that features an interview with Alex Jones. It would mark the first advertiser to do so since NBC began promos for the interview with the radio talk show host, Infowars founder and friend to Donald Trump.

According to the Wall Street Journal, JP Morgan has asked that its local TV and digital ads be removed from Kelly’s Sunday show and all NBC news programming until after Sunday’s episode airs. JP Morgan declined comment, and NBC has not returned requests for comment.

Today, JP Morgan chief marketing officer Kristin Lemkau tweeted:

As an advertiser, I'm repulsed that @megynkelly would give a second of airtime to someone who says Sandy Hook and Aurora are hoaxes. Why? https://t.co/luwyCwP7Ti — Kristin Lemkau (@KLemkau) June 12, 2017

Those promos have heated up discussion on social media, with Kelly and NBC being criticized for seeking ratings by giving a platform to Jones, who among his controversial stances include believing 9/11 and the Sandy Hook shootings were hoaxes. Kelly said Sunday on Twitter that “many don’t know” Jones, and “our job is 2 shine a light.”

The back-and-forth has resulted in the hashtag #ShameOnNBC.

Meanwhile, Jones for his part isn’t happy with the interview either, tweeting this afternoon he wants it scrapped for “misrepresenting my views on Sandy Hook.”