Maz Jobrani is heading to Netflix with comedy special Immigrant, set for debut August 1.

The title refers to Jobrani who fled the Iranian Revolution in the late 1970s at the age of six to move to the U.S. with his family. Filmed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, the hourlong special covers political humor about being an immigrant in the era of Trump, as well as observations about modern day parenting.

In addition to co-starring on CBS’ new comedy, Superior Donuts, which begins its second season this fall. He also authored the best-selling book I’m Not A Terrorist; But I’ve Played One on TV and recently gave the commencement speech at his alma mater, University of California at Berkeley.

Immigrant was produced by Ray Moheet and Norman Aladjem under their Mainstay Entertainment shingle along with Bob Bain Productions. Jobrani is repped by UTA and attorney Bradley Garrett.