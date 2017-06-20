Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired North American theatrical rights to May It Last: A Portrait Of The Avett Brothers, the music documentary from co-directors Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio that won an audience award this spring at SXSW. A nationwide release is planned for this year ahead of a 2018 bow on HBO.

Apatow and Bonfiglio, previously teamed on the ESPN 30 For 30 docu Doc & Darryl, reunited and over more than two years followed the making of the Avett Brothers’ 2016 album True Sadness with superproducer Rick Rubin. The film charts the North Carolina band’s rise and and unique creative partnership, and follows band members as they undergo marriage, divorce, parenthood, illness, and the challenges of the music business.

Said Oscilloscope’s Dan Berger: “May It Last is a portrait of not just a loved and acclaimed band, it’s an introduction to the caring, thoughtful, and sincere people we hear in their music. I definitely want to get a beer with the Avett Bros.”

The pic is an Apatow Production in association with RadicalMedia. Jon Kamen and Dave O’Connor are executive producers. UTA Independent Film Group brokered the deal for the filmmakers.