The overhaul of WGN America in anticipation of parent Tribune’s acquisition by Sinclair continues. Matt Cherniss, who oversaw WGNA’s transformation from a superstation to a cable network and home of high-end original drama series, will be stepping down at the end of the month. He has served as president and general manager of WGN America and Tribune Studios since March 2013.

Veteran Gavin Harvey, previously CEO of The Sportsman Channel and GM of Fuse Networks, has been tapped as interim president.

While Cherniss had been rumored for a slew of high-profile jobs in the past few weeks, including head of programming at AMC, Sony TV and PlayStation, he is expected to take some time before deciding on his next move.

“I’ve had the great honor of leading the transformation of WGN America from a superstation to a fully distributed cable network, and the great privilege of leading a talented and wonderful team,” said Cherniss. “I am tremendously proud of all of the strides we’ve made and what we were able to accomplish in a short period of time.” (You can read his farewell note to his colleagues below the story.)

Cherniss’ departure follows a sharp turn in WGNA’s programming strategy under Tribune interim CEO Peter Kern, who replaced Peter Liguori after he left the company in March. The strategy was accelerated after Sinclair Broadcast’s deal to acquire Tribune, with Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley noting that WGNA “is already going to be shifting its strategy away from high-cost originals into more cost-effective originals and reruns.”

As part of that, WGNA’s two remaining drama series, Outsiders and Underground, were recently canceled shortly after propelling WGN America to most watched primetime month in history this past March.

Brought in by Liguori, Cherniss was tasked with launching WGNA as a player in the original scripted series space which he did with Salem, Manhattan, Outsiders and Underground. With him at the helm, the network’s advertisers more than doubled and distribution increased by nearly 10 million homes.

WGNA debuted its first original series Salem in 2014, premiering to record highs for the network, followed by Manhattan, which garnered WGNA’s first-ever Emmy Award, as well as Outsiders and the critically praised Underground, which consistently ranked among the top 20 cable dramas on television.

“We are grateful to Matt for his leadership, and creative vision in transforming WGN America,” Kern said. “He’s had a tremendous impact on the company, and we thank him for his significant contributions.”

With Liguori and Cherniss gone, next on the list is Cherniss’ top lieutenant, SVP Scripted Programming Jon Wax, who also is being mentioned for available programming jobs.

Harvey also has done stints at FX and E.

“I’ve been fortunate to work closely with Gavin over the years, and he is a terrific executive with an impressive track record of building brands and delivering programming that resonates with viewers, advertisers and distributers,” said Kern. “I have no doubt that he can steer WGN America to continued growth and profitability.”

