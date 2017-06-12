EXCLUSIVE: Massy Tadjedin has been set by Focus Features to direct Circle of Treason. The political thriller is scripted by Anna Waterhouse & Joe Shrapnel and Barry Josephson is producing. Two women in the CIA suspect there is a mole working there, but they have to overcome the institution’s hierarchy, and chauvinism, to bring down a traitor in their midst. Tadjedin, who made her directing debut on the infidelity thriller Last Night, is repped by CAA. The scribes are CAA and Grandview.