First, in 2015, Netflix brought us Marvel’s Daredevil. That was followed five months later by Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Marvel’s Luke Cage in 2016 and Marvel’s Iron Fist in March. Sense a pattern there? Yes, because it was all part of the grand plan back in November 2013 to unite Marvel’s The Defenders. Now comes the first poster from the series. Check it out below.

After toiling mostly solo in Hell’s Kitchen, Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones) unite — well, join together at least. These four solitary heroes have one common goal: to save New York City. Burdened with their own personal challenges, the foursome realizes they just might be stronger when teamed up.

Sigourney Weaver co-stars as Alexandra, along with Elodie Yung (Elektra), Scott Glenn (Stick), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing).

Marvel’s The Defenders is executive produced by Marco Ramirez and Doug Petrie along with Marvel TV’s Jeph Loeb. The series is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix. Here is the new key art: