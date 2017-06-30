Marvel Television is gearing up for its San Diego Comic-Con return, with new series Marvel’s Inhumans, The Gifted (previously announced) and The Defenders all making their debut at the confab. Returning for its second year is Legion with cast and producers talking Season 1 and what’s ahead for Season 2. Also returning is Marvel’s Animation panel. Comic-Con runs Wednesday, July 19 – Sunday, July 23.

Below are key dates and times:



THURSDAY, JULY 20



LEGION

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM in Ballroom 20

MARVEL’S INHUMANS

6:15 PM – 7:15 PM in Ballroom 20

FRIDAY, JULY 21

THE GIFTED

3:45 PM – 4:45 PM in Ballroom 20

MARVEL’S THE DEFENDERS

5:15 PM – 6:15 PM in Hall H

SATURDAY, JULY 22

MARVEL ANIMATION

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM in Room 6A

SUNDAY, JULY 23

MARVEL ANIMATION – MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN

10:15 AM – 11:15 AM in Room 6A