We knew it was coming this fall and now ABC has set Friday, September 29 for the premiere of Marvel’s Inhumans, its anticipated series based on the comic books.

The first two episodes will air back-to-back September 29 from 8-10 PM on ABC. The linear premiere follows a two-week run in Imax theatres beginning September 1.

Marvel’s Inhumans explores the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family including Black Bolt, played by Anson Mount, the enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city. After the Royal Family of Inhumans is splintered by a military coup, they barely escape to Hawaii where they are greeted with surprising interactions with the lush world and humanity around them. Now they must find a way to reunite with each other and return to their home before their way of life is destroyed forever.

Also starring are Iwan Rheon as Maximus, Serinda Swan as Medusa, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, Ken Leung as Karnak, Ellen Woglom as an undisclosed character, Sonya Balmores as Auran and Mike Moh as Triton.

Scott Buck executive produces with Marvel’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory with Buck serving as showrunner. Roel Reiné directed the first two episodes. This series is a Marvel and IMAX project and is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Studios.