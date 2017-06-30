20th Century Fox has reserved several dates on the calendar for Marvel titles out of its X-Men universe. There’s speculation out there in regards to what films these dates would be assigned to, including Deadpool 3, the long gestating Gambit with Channing Tatum, a Logan spinoff with Dafne Keen’s Laura and an X-Force movie.

The Marvel/Fox dates include two slots in 2019: June 7 and Nov. 22. Right now, Sony’s Charlie’s Angels is scheduled for that same June date, but there’s nothing else on Nov. 22 currently.

Then there are three dates in 2020: March 13 (versus an untitled Disney Pixar movie), June 26 and Oct. 2. There are no other titles on those latter two dates.

Fox has also put on hold March 5, 2021 for a Marvel movie with no other studios on that date as well.

These dates are in addition to the previously announced releases of The New Mutants on April 13, 2018; Deadpool 2 on June 1, 2018; and Simon Kinberg’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix on Nov. 2, 2018, the latter project which Deadline broke exclusively.

Also dated were Drew Goddard’s thriller Bad Times at the El Royale for Oct. 5, 2018. Currently, Sony has Venom on that date with Tom Hardy as the Spider-Man foe.

James Mangold’s cop thriller The Force is scheduled to open on March 1, 2019 from writer on Don Winslow. Pic will be counterprogramming to DreamWorks Animation/Universal’s How to Train Your Dragon 3.

Animated feature Nimona will open on Feb. 14, 2020. No other major studio titles are on this date.

Another animated pic Anubis which was scheduled for March 23 next year has been taken off the calendar at this point in time.