VH1 has slotted a return date of October 16 and unveiled a slew of guest stars for Season 2 of Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg will return to the kitchen in the second season, putting a personal spin on their favorite dishes to create a themed meal with celebrity friends.

Guest stars joining them for Season 2 are P. Diddy, Jamie Foxx, Usher, Patti Labelle, LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Don Cheadle, Kate Upton, Terrence Howard, Jussie Smollett, Lil Yachty, Charlie Wilson, La La Anthony, Sherri Shepherd, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, Michelle Rodriguez, Cedric the Entertainer, Lil Rel, Kat Graham, Steve Aoki, Wendi Mclendon-Covey, RuPaul, Faith Evans, Tamar Braxton, Wilmer Valderrama, Anthony Anderson, Christina Milian, G-Eazy, Margaret Cho, Wendy Williams, Post Malone, T-Pain, Karrueche Tran, Kelly & Sharon Osbourne, Rae Sremmurd, Lance Bass, Wanda Sykes, Ty Dolla $ign, Gary Owen, Laverne Cox, Lil Yachty, Craig Robinson, Jeannie Mai, Tichina Arnold, and Ross Matthews.

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party is executive produced by Martha Stewart & Kim Miller Olko for Sequential Brands Group, Snoop Dogg & Ted Chung for Merry Jane and SallyAnn Salsano for 495 Productions. Nina L. Diaz, Trevor Rose, Paul Ricci, Fernando Mills and Paula Aranda executive produce for VH1.

Season 2 premieres Monday, October 16 at 10 PM on VH1.