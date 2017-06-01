Martha MacCallum has re-signed a long-term contract with Fox News Channel and will remain anchor of The Story with Martha MacCallum weeknights at 7 PM.

MacCallum started hosting in the timeslot with The First 100 Days, when President Donald Trump took office. It was followed by The Story in the slot when Trump’s first 100 days were up. For the first quarter of 2017, The First 100 Days delivered the most-watched quarter in FNC history for the hour. Since The Story took over, the timeslot is up 13% in total viewers (2,043,000 viewers) and 39% in A25-54 (398,000 viewers) versus the same time period in 2016.

Prior to anchoring The First 100 Days, she had served as co-anchor of America’s Newsroom since 2010, which routinely outpaced CNN and MSNBC combined in its timeslot. During the election, she was the lead reporter on exit poll data and key voting trends on primary nights, and co-moderated two Republican presidential primary debates with Bill Hemmer in Des Moines, Iowa and Cleveland, Ohio.

Before joining FNC in 2004, MacCallum held a variety of positions at NBC from 1997 to 2003, including co-anchor of CNBC’s Morning Call, anchor of CNBC’s Checkpoint, and frequent contributor to MSNBC’s The News with Brian Williams, and NBC’s Today.