“The only way to get through a bigot’s door is to break it down.” Here is the first trailer for Marshall, starring Chadwick Boseman in the biopic about Thurgood Marshall.

Before he became the country’s first African-American Supreme Court Justice in 1967, Marshall was a lawyer famous for winning the landmark Brown v Board of Education case that outlawed segregated schools. The film goes back even further, to when he was a rabble-rousing young attorney for the NAACP, and follows the story of his greatest challenge in those early days: the case of black chauffeur Joseph Spell (Sterling K. Brown), accused by his white employer, Eleanor Strubing (Kate Hudson), of sexual assault and attempted murder. Marshall fought the case alongside Sam Friedman (Josh Gad), a young attorney with no experience in criminal law.

Reginald Hudlin directed Marshall from a script by Jacob Koskoff and Michael Koskoff. Paula Wagner, Jonathan Sanger and Hudlin produced the pic, with Peter Luo and Belton Lee as exec producers. Open Road Films will release it on October 13, just after the 5oth anniversary of Marshall being sworn in to SCOTUS. Check out the trailer above, which will air tonight during Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC, and tell us what you think.