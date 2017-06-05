Marla Provencio, the longtime ABC head of marketing who left the network in February after 35 years, has a new gig. Starting today, she takes the newly created role of Chief Creative Strategist at marketing agency Lussier.

Responsible for providing a “comprehensive and creative vision for all projects and initiatives,” Provencio will work with clients, designers, developers and internal team to establish creative and business objectives, strategies, tactics and executions at the 21-year-old agency.

“Working closely with Marla for over 20 years has been extremely rewarding,” said Lussier President and Chief Creative Officer Chris Stonich, to whom she will report. “Collaborating on hits from Lost and Desperate Housewives to Modern Family and Scandal have been highlights in my career and milestones for the company. She is one of the smartest and most creative people in our business. Beyond that, she is an inspiring leader who people love working with.”

Provencio started her career in on-air promotion as a production coordinator at ABC. She went on Over the to hold various positions before being upped to EVP Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer for ABC Entertainment in November 2011. In that position she oversaw all marketing activities for ABC’s primetime, daytime and late-night lineups.

“I am ecstatic to start my next chapter at Lussier,” Provencio said. “Chris and his amazing team have always impressed and inspired me with their strategic thinking and content creation. I look forward to generating exciting and vibrant ideas with them while being a resource for all the needs of this ever-changing entertainment and marketing landscape.”