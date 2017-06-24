Marion Goldin, the 60 Minutes producer who partnered with journalist Mike Wallace on a 15-year stretch of award-winning reports beginning in the Watergate era, died June 15 at her home in Palm Springs, California. She was 76.

News of her death was first reported last night by The New York Times.

Born September 5, 1940, in Brooklyn, Goldin graduated from Barnard College and earned a master’s degree from Harvard before becoming an assistant to CBS’s Eric Sevareid, according to The Times. She teamed with Wallace in 1972 to cover the Democratic and Republican conventions, and except for a two-year stint at ABC’s 20/20 starting in 1982, worked at the CBS newsmagazine until 1988.

Goldin wrote about her career with Wallace in a lengthy blog essay from 2012, posted shortly after the newsman’s death. Recalling their earliest collaborations at the ’72 conventions, she wrote that despite “skepticism if not outright opposition from our bosses plus explicit memos from the Republican Party describing this convention as a coronation of President Nixon – into which no bad news must intrude, we turned the 1972 Republican convention into a vehicle for bringing the Watergate saga to a wider American audience, many of whom were hearing about it for the first time.”

In the remembrance, Goldin also recounted her tempestuous, if fruitful, friendship with Wallace. “Make no mistake: Mike Wallace could be & was a first class s.o.b. He really was the incarnation of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde – capable of such gratuitous cruelty & bullying that few were prepared to counter…But he was also—on so many occasions—Dr. Jekyll. So kind & thoughtful that I made the mistake of thinking he really liked me, instead of my work.”

Goldin’s husband Norman Goldin died in 1992. She’s survived by her brother Donald Freedman, who confirmed her passing to The Times. In her later years she lived in both Washington D.C. and Palm Springs.