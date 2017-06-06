Marilyn Hall, an Emmy-winning TV writer-producer, philanthropist and wife of Monty Hall for 70 years, died on June 5. She was 90.

A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, she got her start in entertainment starring and writing radio dramas for the CBC. Hall’s TV writing credits include Love, American Style and the 1975 ABC special Lights, Camera, Monty!. The latter was the first variety show hosted by the longtime Let’s Make a Deal host.

Hall had producer credits on two Emmy winners: the 1982 TV movie A Woman Called Golda starring Ingrid Bergman and Leonard Nimoy (as associate producer), and 1985’s Do You Remember Love? toplined by Joanne Woodward and Richard Kiley (as co-executive producer). She also executive produced of 1989’s four-part PBS miniseries The Ginger Tree and the 1984 telefilm Nadia about Olympic gymnastics legend Nadia Comaneci.

In the theater, she was an associate producer on the musical Jelly’s Last Jam as well as Angels in America. In 2007, she executive produced the feature film The Little Traitor starring Alfred Molina.

Hall’s philanthropic efforts included work for Brandeis University, the Jewish Welfare Fund and Tel Aviv University, for which she made documentary films. She also supported the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and developed programs for the Julia Ann Singer Child Care Center, Guardians of Courage, Israel Bonds, Tel Aviv University, the Jewish Home for the Aging and Variety Clubs International, where she served as a board member while also writing and producing its International Humanitarian Award event.

The author of The Celebrity Kosher Cookbook, she also wrote book reviews for the Los Angeles Times.

Hall is survived by Monty Hall, whom she married in September 1947; her children, Joanna Gleason (Chris Sarandon), Richard Hall and Sharon Hall (Todd Ellis Kessler); and grandchildren Aaron David Gleason, Mikka Tokuda-Hall, Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Jack Kessler and Levi Kessler.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the L.A. Jewish Home for the Aging or Variety Clubs International.