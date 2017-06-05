True-crime stories are all the rage on TV at the moment, and now Discovery is giving us a first look at its eight-part limited series about Ted Kaczynski’s one-man war against modern society. Here is the first trailer for Manhunt: Unabomber, which follows the FBI’s famed hunt for the deadliest serial bomber in history.

The story focuses on FBI Agent and criminal profiler Jim “Fitz” Fitzgerald (Sam Worthington), who pioneered the use of forensic linguistics to identify and eventually bust Harvard-educated Kaczynski (Paul Bettany) at his rural Montana cabin in 1996. There they found a completed bomb, bomb parts and tens of thousands of words worth of journals. After teaching at UC Berkeley, Kaczynski retreated to a survivalist lifestyle. Between 1978 and 1995, he mailed bombs to universities and airlines, killing three people and injuring nearly two dozen more. The man behind the world’s most famous police sketch ultimately was sentenced to life in prison.

Chris Noth, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Jane Lynch, Mark Duplass, Michael Nouri, Brian d’Arcy James , Trieste Kelly Dunn, Elizabeth Reaser, Ben Webe, Jeremy Bobb, Lynn Collins and Brian F. O’Byrne co-star in the series, which premieres August 1. Manhunt: Unabomber is directed by Greg Yaitanes, who also serves as showrunner and exec producer; Andrew Sodroski created the series and also is an EP.

