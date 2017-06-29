EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has set Malcolm D. Lee to direct Night School, an action comedy that will star Kevin Hart. Will Packer will produce for his Will Packer Productions alongside Hart and his Hartbeat Productions banner. Universal jumps back in business with Lee in anticipation of the release of the Packer-produced comedy Girls Trip. Lee also directed The Best Man Holiday and Barbershop: The Next Cut for the studio.

Night School already has a September 28, 2018 release date staked out. It’s based on a story by Hart, who wrote it with Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells and Matt Kellard, with additional script work by Nick Stoller. The comedy follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the long shot chance they’ll pass the GED exam. Lee is repped by Paradigm and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano. Hart is UTA and 3 Arts.