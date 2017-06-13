James Martinez (House of Cards) is set for a recurring role in TNT’s crime-drama series Major Crimes, from Warner Bros TV. Martinez will play Ian Nunez, the sociopathic father of a potential kidnap victim, a man who started a second family without ever informing them he had a son from another marriage. He joins an ensemble cast that includes Mary McDonnell, Tony Denison, Michael Paul Chan, Phillip P. Keene and Raymond Cruz. Martinez currently plays outspoken congressman Alex Romero, in the fifth season of Netflix’s House of Cards and recurs on One Day at a Time. He’s repped by Stone Manners Salners and Lillian LaSalle at Sweet 180.

Newcomer Sam Morgan has booked a recurring role opposite Alicia Silverstone on Paramount Network dramedy American Woman. Set amid the sexual revolution and the rise of second-wave feminism, American Woman follows Bonnie (Silverstone), an unconventional mother struggling to raise her two daughters (Makenna James and Lia Ryan McHugh) after leaving her husband. Morgan will play Adam, a sexy and charming guy who is an up and coming artist. He meets Bonnie (Silverstone) at a Hollywood party and they have an immediate connection. Morgan recently wrapped a role in the Elysium Bandini produced feature film Mississippi Requiem. He’s repped by Stokes Management and Fuller Law.