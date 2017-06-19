Former Underground star Amirah Vann has joined the sixth season of TNT’s crime-drama series Major Crimes in a recurring role.

Vann will play Special Agent Jazzma Fey, a team player whose loyalty is tested by a zealous partner determined to score political points while Jazzma focuses her energy on the crime.

The drama, from Warner Bros. TV, centers on a special squad within the LAPD that deals with high-profile or particularly sensitive crimes. She joins an ensemble cast that includes Mary McDonnell, G.W. Bailey, Tony Denison, Michael Paul Chan, Raymond Cruz, Phillip P. Keene, Kearran Giovanni, Jonathan Del Arco, Graham Patrick Martin, Leonard Roberts and Jessica Meraz.

Vann was nominated for a NAACP Image Award for her role as Ernestine on WGN America’s Underground, which wrapped its second and final season in May. Her other credits include Girls, Mozart in the Jungle, and features Tracers and And So it Goes. She’s repped by CESD and Jeremy Katz at The Katz Company.