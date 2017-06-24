In a case of life imitates art, a man dressed like — and claiming to be — the action antihero Mad Max was arrested in the California desert last night. Big deal, you say? That guy done up like the Joker was busted twice in Florida last month, right? Well, this dude took things to the next level.

Jack Lee Ernest, 39, was riding a quad on Old Highway 59 in Barstow at about 11 PM Thursday when a San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull him over. But Ernest tried to ride off, and the sheriff’s department said in a statement that he “behaved so suspiciously he was detained.”

Good thing, as it turns out.

A search of Ernest and his vehicle produced an illegal set of brass knuckles and even more illegal sawed-off shotgun — not unlike the one the Mad Max character used in the trilogy starring Mel Gibson and the 2015 reboot starring Tom Hardy (see above). Ammo was “tactically attached” to the gun, and the arresting deputy also turned up a pair of big knives positioned for quick access.

“Ernest claimed he fashioned himself as Mad Max,” the SBSD said. He was booked on suspicion of possessing illegal weapons.

No word on exactly which Mad Max the perp was channeling or whether he was out to steal anyone’s gasoline or water.