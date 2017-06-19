Clive Owen is set to star in the first Broadway revival of M. Butterfly, slated to open on Broadway at the Shubert Organization’s Cort Theatre on October 26, after previews beginning October 7. Julie Taymor (The Lion King; Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark) directs. Owen (The Knick; Oscar nominee for Closer) last appeared on Broadway in a 2015 revival of Harold Pinter’s Old Times.

Owen will play Rene Gallimard, a based-on-a-true-story married French diplomat involved in a decades-long affair with a star of the Chinese Opera who turns out to be a) a spy and b) a man, both apparently a surprise to the besotted lover.

Carolyn Contino/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

The roles were originated on Broadway in 1988 by John Lithgow and B.D. Wong in John Dexter’s Tony-winning production. Hwang’s drama explores notions of intimacy as well as sexual stereotypes, with a compelling overlay of intrigue. Hwang has revised the original script, adding new material inspired by the real-life love affair between French diplomat Bernard Boursicot and Chinese opera singer Shi Pei Pu that has come to light since the premiere.

The revival is produced by Nelle Nugent, Steve Traxler, Kenneth Teaton, Benjamin Feldman and Sony Music chief Doug Morris. Read about the original production here.